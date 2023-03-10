Fei USD Price Tops $1.00 (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 9th. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fei USD has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. Fei USD has a total market cap of $424.07 million and $230,017.11 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00011621 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00035374 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00036760 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00022551 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000164 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00223609 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000137 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,906.48 or 0.99985849 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99946047 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $299,989.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

