Fetch.ai One Day Trading Volume Tops $117.05 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $255.16 million and $117.05 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001563 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00073396 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00054117 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000307 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00008751 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00023726 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000954 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

