Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Stake Lessened by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTECGet Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF comprises about 0.9% of EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTEC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 630,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,289,000 after acquiring an additional 44,427 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 220,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,307,000 after acquiring an additional 13,542 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,275,000 after purchasing an additional 21,142 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 128,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,374,000 after purchasing an additional 15,007 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,626,000 after buying an additional 10,729 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.89. 29,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,944. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.86 and its 200-day moving average is $99.71. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $86.19 and a 1-year high of $127.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.14.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

