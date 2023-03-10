Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) CFO Erik D. Hoag Sells 5,658 Shares

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 4.2 %

FIS stock opened at $59.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.86. The company has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.53 and a 12-month high of $106.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIS. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 24,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,841,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $627,166,000 after acquiring an additional 747,909 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth about $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

