Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.18

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$8.18 and last traded at C$8.22, with a volume of 182923 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.40.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FSZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.57.

The company has a market cap of C$684.15 million, a PE ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 358.33%.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

