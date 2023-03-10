Financial Comparison: GeneDx (WGS) versus Its Competitors

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Rating) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare GeneDx to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.0% of GeneDx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.5% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for GeneDx and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeneDx 0 0 0 0 N/A GeneDx Competitors 8 146 292 0 2.64

Risk and Volatility

As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 60.78%. Given GeneDx’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GeneDx has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

GeneDx has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GeneDx’s peers have a beta of 1.48, meaning that their average stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GeneDx and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GeneDx $212.20 million -$245.39 million -0.42 GeneDx Competitors $1.42 billion -$102.48 million -8.37

GeneDx’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than GeneDx. GeneDx is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares GeneDx and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeneDx -121.31% -53.31% -36.04% GeneDx Competitors -120.65% -449.18% -30.51%

Summary

GeneDx peers beat GeneDx on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

GeneDx Company Profile

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

