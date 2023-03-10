First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 91.1% from the February 13th total of 34,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 94,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Stock Down 3.6 %

FCRD traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $4.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,325. The stock has a market cap of $135.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.44. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average is $4.09.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCRD. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,254,000. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $678,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $937,000. Vazirani Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $864,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a traded fund. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

