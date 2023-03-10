First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) CFO Acquires $106,380.00 in Stock

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) CFO Michelle S. Hickox purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.46 per share, with a total value of $106,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,060. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

First Financial Bankshares Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:FFIN traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.77. The company had a trading volume of 164,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,671. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.15. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.31 and a 1 year high of $47.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.75.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 41.53%. The company had revenue of $132.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of First Financial Bankshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 115.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $38,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on FFIN. StockNews.com raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

