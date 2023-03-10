First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Acquires $68,860.00 in Stock

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.43 per share, for a total transaction of $68,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 908,557 shares in the company, valued at $31,281,617.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Johnny Trotter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

On Wednesday, January 25th, Johnny Trotter purchased 3,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.05 per share, for a total transaction of $102,150.00.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,671. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.15. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $32.31 and a one year high of $47.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.75.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 41.53% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $132.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FFIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Institutional Trading of First Financial Bankshares

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,058,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,054,000 after acquiring an additional 219,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,667,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,897,000 after acquiring an additional 304,883 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,989,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,047,000 after acquiring an additional 112,179 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,684,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,420,000 after acquiring an additional 95,969 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,588,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,057,000 after acquiring an additional 116,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.