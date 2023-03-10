First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.53

Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.53 and last traded at $19.69, with a volume of 1966983 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 18th.

First Horizon Trading Down 3.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.99.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.23 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Insider Transactions at First Horizon

In other news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,627,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $115,800.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,594,196.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

