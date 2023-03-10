First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Upgraded to “Neutral” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FQVLF. Citigroup raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.67.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals Stock Down 8.4 %

OTCMKTS FQVLF opened at $19.94 on Thursday. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.97.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.