First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a growth of 153.3% from the February 13th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ:FDT traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $50.28. The stock had a trading volume of 81,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,355. First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $41.21 and a 12-month high of $59.04. The company has a market cap of $454.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.82.

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDT. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000.

The First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (FDT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US index. The fund tracks an index of international, developed-market stocks, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted in tiers. FDT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

