First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a growth of 153.3% from the February 13th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
NASDAQ:FDT traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $50.28. The stock had a trading volume of 81,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,355. First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $41.21 and a 12-month high of $59.04. The company has a market cap of $454.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.82.
First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (FDT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US index. The fund tracks an index of international, developed-market stocks, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted in tiers. FDT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (FDT)
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
- Just the Catalyst NIO Investors Needed
- FuelCell Energy Gains Traction, Shares Surge
- Solo Brands May Remind Investors Why Cash is King
- Someone Is Buying The Dip In MongoDB
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.