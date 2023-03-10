First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, a decline of 57.9% from the February 13th total of 177,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 290,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 307.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 20,022 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FV traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.97. The company had a trading volume of 130,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,429. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.233 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

