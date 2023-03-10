First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 98,900 shares, a growth of 177.8% from the February 13th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTRI. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,529,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,677,000 after acquiring an additional 827,327 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 3,551.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 720,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,156,000 after purchasing an additional 701,031 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 265.0% in the 3rd quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,845,000 after buying an additional 526,787 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 2,227.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 422,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after buying an additional 404,178 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,318,000.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTRI traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.34. 115,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,358. The company has a market capitalization of $292.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.94. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $17.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.69.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

