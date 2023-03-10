First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 92.4% from the February 13th total of 83,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 1.4 %
FJP traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.97. 906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,694. First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $36.88 and a 1 year high of $49.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.67. The firm has a market cap of $89.94 million, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.67.
First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%.
About First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Japan index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of Japanese equities selected using both growth and value screens. FJP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
