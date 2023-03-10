First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 92.4% from the February 13th total of 83,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 1.4 %

FJP traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.97. 906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,694. First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $36.88 and a 1 year high of $49.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.67. The firm has a market cap of $89.94 million, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.67.

Get First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 1.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 30.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 7.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 53,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Japan index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of Japanese equities selected using both growth and value screens. FJP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.