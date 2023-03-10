First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,820 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,422,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,905,000 after buying an additional 339,609 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,877,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,594,000 after buying an additional 547,834 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,169,000 after buying an additional 594,694 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,049,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,065,000 after buying an additional 130,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,042,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,704,000 after buying an additional 110,726 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.69. The stock had a trading volume of 126,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,915. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.63. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.62 and a fifty-two week high of $49.31.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd.

