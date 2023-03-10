First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This is a positive change from First United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.
First United has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.
First United Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FUNC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.25. 2,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,945. First United has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.74. The firm has a market cap of $128.21 million, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.77.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First United in a report on Sunday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
About First United
First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.
