First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This is a positive change from First United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

First United has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUNC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.25. 2,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,945. First United has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.74. The firm has a market cap of $128.21 million, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First United by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First United by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 243,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First United by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First United by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc lifted its holdings in First United by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 41,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 31.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First United in a report on Sunday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

