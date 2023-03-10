Flare (FLR) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $13.28 Million

Flare (FLR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Flare has a total market cap of $339.62 million and $13.28 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flare coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0303 or 0.00000152 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flare has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.19 or 0.00426097 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,690.91 or 0.28801341 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Flare Coin Profile

Flare’s launch date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 11,219,937,185 coins. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official website is flare.network. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 11,999,991,148 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.03104839 USD and is down -6.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $12,463,228.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

