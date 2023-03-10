FlatQube Price Down 7.3% Over Last Week (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 10th. One FlatQube token can currently be purchased for $2.29 or 0.00011343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FlatQube has a total market capitalization of $41.41 million and approximately $4,247.40 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FlatQube has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.94 or 0.00430352 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,810.32 or 0.29094884 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About FlatQube

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 2.22405606 USD and is down -10.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,106.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlatQube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

