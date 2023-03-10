Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Trading Down 8.8%

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) dropped 8.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.78 and last traded at $17.83. Approximately 200,177 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,186,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.55.

FLNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Fluence Energy to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fluence Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $441.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.90 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Rebecca Boll sold 19,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $378,946.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,864.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLNC. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Fluence Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 19.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

