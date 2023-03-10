Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.19

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.19 and last traded at $18.20, with a volume of 46378 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

Flushing Financial Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Flushing Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

In other Flushing Financial news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 7,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $139,080.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flushing Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 29.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 84,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Flushing Financial by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Flushing Financial by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loans, U.S.

