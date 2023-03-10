Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF) Price Target Raised to C$4.25

Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Foran Mining from C$3.30 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Foran Mining Stock Performance

Shares of FMCXF opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. Foran Mining has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $2.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average of $2.09.

Foran Mining Company Profile

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

