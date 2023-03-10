FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) CFO Sells $141,247.12 in Stock

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) CFO Shai Shahar sold 4,759 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $141,247.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

FormFactor Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of FORM stock opened at $28.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.35. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $44.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FormFactor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in FormFactor by 10.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FormFactor by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in FormFactor by 8.7% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in FormFactor by 2.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in FormFactor by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About FormFactor

Several research firms have commented on FORM. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

(Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

