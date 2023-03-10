Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,140,642 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,403,145 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.96% of Fortinet worth $1,136,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Fortinet by 11.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 390,672 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,194,000 after purchasing an additional 41,404 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 30.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,230,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,581,000 after purchasing an additional 525,894 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 6.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 28,845 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Stevard LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 66.8% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $5,920,147.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,962.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,962.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 924,949 shares of company stock worth $53,411,641. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.38. 1,088,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,394,336. The company has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.13, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.59. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $71.52.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fortinet from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.39.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

