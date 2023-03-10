Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Trading 4.2% Higher

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) traded up 4.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.26 and last traded at $3.23. 309,975 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 3,682,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.85 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Fortuna Silver Mines Trading Up 2.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $923.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average is $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSM. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 345.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,136,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,274 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 13.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 284,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 33,050 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 49.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 138,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 45,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.