Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Trading 4.2% Higher

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) traded up 4.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.26 and last traded at $3.23. 309,975 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 3,682,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.85 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
The stock has a market capitalization of $923.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average is $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.
