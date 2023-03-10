Frankly (CVE:TLK) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.44

Frankly Inc. (CVE:TLK – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.44 and traded as low as C$0.38. Frankly shares last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 174,000 shares trading hands.
Frankly Stock Up 10.0 %
The company has a market cap of C$14.63 million and a P/E ratio of 4.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.44.
About Frankly
Frankly Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated software platform for brands and media companies primarily in the United States. The company creates, distributes, analyzes, and monetizes content across various digital properties through Web, mobile, and television. It also offers sources for national and local advertising.
