Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Fresnillo (LON:FRES – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 800 ($9.62) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FRES. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 920 ($11.06) to GBX 800 ($9.62) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 950 ($11.42) to GBX 800 ($9.62) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Fresnillo to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 900 ($10.82) to GBX 850 ($10.22) in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fresnillo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 751.25 ($9.03).

Shares of FRES opened at GBX 712.60 ($8.57) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.82. Fresnillo has a 12-month low of GBX 637.20 ($7.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 996.80 ($11.99). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 842.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 806.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,639.26, a P/E/G ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.19.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,148.15%.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

