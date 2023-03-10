FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Shares Purchased by Sylebra Capital Ltd

Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,803,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,158 shares during the quarter. FREYR Battery accounts for about 9.0% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned about 11.00% of FREYR Battery worth $182,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 653.2% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 158.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 44.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 15.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FREY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of FREYR Battery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of FREYR Battery from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research report on Friday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FREYR Battery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

FREYR Battery Stock Performance

NYSE FREY traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $7.43. 1,805,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,671,015. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average is $11.48. FREYR Battery has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $16.94.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.27). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FREYR Battery will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

