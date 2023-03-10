Fruits (FRTS) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $295,692.50

Fruits (FRTS) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 10th. Over the last week, Fruits has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. One Fruits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Fruits has a total market cap of $5.30 million and $295,692.50 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.17 or 0.00428447 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,820.95 or 0.28941467 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Fruits

Fruits launched on March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. Fruits’ official message board is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fruits’ official website is fruitsblockchain.com. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official.

Buying and Selling Fruits

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fruits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fruits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

