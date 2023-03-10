FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) is Pier Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Pier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,260 shares during the period. FTI Consulting comprises about 2.0% of Pier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.20% of FTI Consulting worth $11,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,519,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 169.3% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 281,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,592,000 after buying an additional 176,769 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 104.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 276,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,358,000 after buying an additional 141,107 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 76.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,476,000 after buying an additional 58,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 433.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 72,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,028,000 after acquiring an additional 58,522 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $179.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 0.27. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.09 and a 12-month high of $190.43.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $774.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.82 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 2,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $458,835.03. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 28,884 shares in the company, valued at $5,277,973.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 2,511 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $458,835.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 28,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,277,973.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 1,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total value of $260,218.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,458 shares in the company, valued at $87,804,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,930 shares of company stock worth $5,496,833 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

