Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
FLL has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Full House Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Full House Resorts in a research note on Wednesday.
Full House Resorts Stock Down 6.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FLL traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.86. 82,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,355. Full House Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.59. The firm has a market cap of $270.38 million, a PE ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 1.83.
Insider Buying and Selling at Full House Resorts
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Full House Resorts
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Full House Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Full House Resorts by 418.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,123 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Full House Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Full House Resorts by 2,436.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 9,868 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Full House Resorts by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Full House Resorts
Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Full House Resorts (FLL)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.