Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

FLL has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Full House Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Full House Resorts in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLL traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.86. 82,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,355. Full House Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.59. The firm has a market cap of $270.38 million, a PE ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 1.83.

In other news, CFO Lewis A. Fanger bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Kenneth Robert Adams sold 8,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $67,788.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,157.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Lewis A. Fanger bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 12,070 shares of company stock valued at $100,283 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Full House Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Full House Resorts by 418.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,123 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Full House Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Full House Resorts by 2,436.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 9,868 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Full House Resorts by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

