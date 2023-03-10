GAP (NYSE:GPS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. GAP had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 4.78%. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

GAP Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GPS traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,083,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,135,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $15.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 72.38, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.94.

GAP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 375.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GAP

Institutional Trading of GAP

In other GAP news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $90,217.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,413.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 8,101 shares of company stock worth $100,492 over the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in GAP by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in GAP by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in GAP by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in GAP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in GAP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $915,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on GAP to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on GAP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of GAP in a research report on Monday. UBS Group downgraded GAP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised GAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.78.

About GAP

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Further Reading

