Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXAP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXAP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st.

Garrett Motion Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:GTXAP traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.52. 27,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,230. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.94. Garrett Motion has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $9.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Garrett Motion stock. Skaana Management L.P. grew its position in Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXAP – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,584,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655,150 shares during the quarter. Garrett Motion makes up approximately 3.0% of Skaana Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Skaana Management L.P.’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $13,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and provides automotive software solutions.

