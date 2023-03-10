Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Sells $292,073.32 in Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.18, for a total transaction of $292,073.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,174.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Gartner Stock Performance

NYSE IT opened at $332.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.39 and a 12-month high of $358.25. The firm has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 2,645.96%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gartner

A number of research firms have recently commented on IT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Gartner by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gartner

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.