Gateway Protocol (GWP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7.33

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Gateway Protocol has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. Gateway Protocol has a market capitalization of $71.71 million and approximately $7.33 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gateway Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $2.65 or 0.00013286 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.02 or 0.00427718 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,746.91 or 0.28910953 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Gateway Protocol Token Profile

Gateway Protocol was first traded on February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gateway Protocol is www.gwprotocol.com. The official message board for Gateway Protocol is medium.com/@gw.protocol.

Buying and Selling Gateway Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 0.55028744 USD and is down -44.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $5.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gateway Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gateway Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gateway Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

