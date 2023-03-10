Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.10-5.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.62. The company issued revenue guidance of flat to up 2% yr/yr to ~$2.38-2.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.44 billion. Genesco also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.10-$5.90 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Genesco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco Stock Down 13.5 %

Shares of GCO opened at $41.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.79 million, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.95. Genesco has a 1 year low of $37.54 and a 1 year high of $72.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.49.

Institutional Trading of Genesco

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.43 million. Genesco had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Genesco will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 41.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Genesco by 45.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Genesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Genesco in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Genesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

About Genesco

(Get Rating)

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment contains the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.