Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.10-5.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.62. The company issued revenue guidance of flat to up 2% yr/yr to ~$2.38-2.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.44 billion. Genesco also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.10-$5.90 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Genesco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.
Shares of GCO opened at $41.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.79 million, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.95. Genesco has a 1 year low of $37.54 and a 1 year high of $72.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.49.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 41.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Genesco by 45.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Genesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Genesco in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Genesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.
Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment contains the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.
