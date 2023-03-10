Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Genesco had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Genesco updated its FY24 guidance to $5.10-5.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $5.10-$5.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GCO opened at $41.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.40 and its 200 day moving average is $46.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $520.79 million, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.95. Genesco has a fifty-two week low of $37.54 and a fifty-two week high of $72.34.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 946,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,213,000 after buying an additional 15,179 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genesco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 928,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Genesco by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 671,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after purchasing an additional 79,167 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Genesco by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,541,000 after purchasing an additional 20,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genesco by 67.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 284,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,181,000 after purchasing an additional 114,053 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment contains the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

