Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Genesco had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Genesco updated its FY24 guidance to $5.10-5.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $5.10-$5.90 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:GCO opened at $41.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.40 and its 200 day moving average is $46.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $520.79 million, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.95. Genesco has a fifty-two week low of $37.54 and a fifty-two week high of $72.34.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.
Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment contains the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.
