GENMAB A/S/S (OTCMKTS:GMXAY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $39.62

GENMAB A/S/S (OTCMKTS:GMXAY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.62 and traded as low as $35.76. GENMAB A/S/S shares last traded at $35.78, with a volume of 514,790 shares trading hands.

GENMAB A/S/S Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.27.

GENMAB A/S/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GENMAB A/S/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GENMAB A/S/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.