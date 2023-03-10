Geoffrey Wayne Davis Purchases 1,751 Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Stock

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey Wayne Davis purchased 1,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.42 per share, with a total value of $19,996.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Stock Down 5.4 %

RRGB opened at $11.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $186.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.72. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $18.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Benchmark upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, CL King started coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 366.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 334.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 9,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

