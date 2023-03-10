George Kurian Sells 4,500 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $292,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,571,936.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

George Kurian also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NetApp alerts:

On Tuesday, February 7th, George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $296,415.00.

On Monday, January 9th, George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of NetApp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $145,125.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of NetApp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $135,900.00.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $63.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.08 and a 12 month high of $90.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 103.19% and a net margin of 19.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in NetApp by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 63,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.