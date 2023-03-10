German American Bancorp Inc. Has $3.59 Million Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

German American Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,970 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,413 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,871 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management increased its holdings in General Motors by 3.1% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 2.5% during the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 12,429 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Price Performance

GM stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,210,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,254,354. The company has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.89. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $46.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Featured Articles

