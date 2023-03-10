German American Bancorp Inc. Has $4.75 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,478 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $433,134,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,423,000 after buying an additional 836,340 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 168.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 977,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,368,000 after buying an additional 612,692 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Caterpillar by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,926,000 after buying an additional 422,355 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 152.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,044,000 after acquiring an additional 265,691 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen upped their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.

CAT stock traded down $6.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $234.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,122,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.91. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.94%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.