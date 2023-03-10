German American Bancorp Inc. Lowers Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

German American Bancorp Inc. decreased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 9,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,445,639. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.10. 3M has a 12-month low of $104.91 and a 12-month high of $154.66. The company has a market cap of $58.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 59.11%.

A number of analysts have commented on MMM shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.92.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

