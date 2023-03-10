German American Bancorp Inc. Raises Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

German American Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,087,993,000 after acquiring an additional 966,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,668,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,678,492,000 after acquiring an additional 854,076 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 18.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,264,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $841,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,573 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,082,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $416,733,000 after acquiring an additional 68,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.27.

Shares of PSX stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,079. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.20. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $73.85 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Articles

