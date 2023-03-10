Global X CleanTech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X CleanTech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 174,900 shares, a growth of 438.2% from the February 13th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X CleanTech ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X CleanTech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Global X CleanTech ETF by 271.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Global X CleanTech ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Global X CleanTech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X CleanTech ETF in the third quarter worth $142,000.

Global X CleanTech ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

CTEC stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.67. The stock had a trading volume of 19,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,012. The firm has a market cap of $124.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.34. Global X CleanTech ETF has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $17.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.47.

Global X CleanTech ETF Increases Dividend

About Global X CleanTech ETF

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. This is an increase from Global X CleanTech ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

The Global X CleanTech ETF (CTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global CleanTech index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global companies involved in the development and production of technologies that reduce negative impact on the environment. CTEC was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

