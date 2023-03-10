GlobalData (LON:DATA) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,250.51

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,250.51 ($15.04) and traded as low as GBX 1,230.30 ($14.79). GlobalData shares last traded at GBX 1,260 ($15.15), with a volume of 15,803 shares trading hands.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($19.24) target price on shares of GlobalData in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,252.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,178.22. The company has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,300.00, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.55, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a GBX 18.30 ($0.22) dividend. This is a boost from GlobalData’s previous dividend of $7.70. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. GlobalData’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10,500.00%.

In related news, insider Michael Danson sold 2,788,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,150 ($13.83), for a total value of £32,071,579.50 ($38,566,112.91). In other GlobalData news, insider Michael Danson sold 2,788,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,150 ($13.83), for a total transaction of £32,071,579.50 ($38,566,112.91). Also, insider Graham Lilley sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,310 ($15.75), for a total value of £851,500 ($1,023,929.77). 68.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GlobalData Plc provides business information in the form of proprietary data, analytics, and insights in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance advertising services. It serves aerospace, defense, and security; apparel; automotive; banking and payments; construction; consumer; foodservices; healthcare; insurance; medical devices; mining; oil and gas; packaging; pharmaceutical; power; retail; technology; travel and tourism; and sport industries, as well as public sectors.

