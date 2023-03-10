Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GTEK) Shares Sold by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group reduced its holdings in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GTEK – Get Rating) by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,614 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group owned about 0.15% of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF by 347.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF by 46.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF by 71.8% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 28,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 11,961 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF by 371.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 35,470 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 55,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 11,944 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GTEK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,131. The firm has a market cap of $238.16 million, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.04. Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $19.12 and a 1-year high of $32.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.33.

Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (GTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in potentially growing technology companies that are believed to drive tech innovation around the world. GTEK was launched on Sep 14, 2021 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

