Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) Insider Eric Born Buys 11,300 Shares

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU – Get Rating) insider Eric Born purchased 11,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 870 ($10.46) per share, for a total transaction of £98,310 ($118,217.89).

GFTU traded down GBX 16.60 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 876.80 ($10.54). The stock had a trading volume of 1,102,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,480. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,063.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.40, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 913.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 798.55. Grafton Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 621.90 ($7.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,057 ($12.71).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a GBX 23.75 ($0.29) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Grafton Group’s previous dividend of $9.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Grafton Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,690.48%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,030 ($12.39) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

