Grange Resources Limited (ASX:GRR) Declares $0.02 Final Dividend

Grange Resources Limited (ASX:GRR – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, March 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

Grange Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

About Grange Resources

Grange Resources Limited owns and operates integrated iron ore mining and pellet production business in the northwest region of Tasmania. The company is involved in the mining, processing, and sale of iron ore; and exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It owns interests in the Savage River project in Tasmania; Pellet Plant project in Port Latta located to the northwest of Burnie; and Southdown magnetite project located in Western Australia.

