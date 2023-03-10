Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC) CEO Matthew D. Kaplan Purchases 1,679 Shares

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) CEO Matthew D. Kaplan bought 1,679 shares of Great Elm Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.41 per share, with a total value of $15,799.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,569. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Great Elm Capital Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GECC stock opened at $9.37 on Friday. Great Elm Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $15.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.72.

Great Elm Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.94%. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -64.98%.

Institutional Trading of Great Elm Capital

About Great Elm Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Latigo Investments LLC purchased a new position in Great Elm Capital during the third quarter valued at $7,426,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Great Elm Capital during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Great Elm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Great Elm Capital during the second quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Great Elm Capital during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 41.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.

